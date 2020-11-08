It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Randall Edward "Randy" Firnbach, of Apache Junction, AZ who passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 31st, at the age of 62. Randy was born in Libertyville, Illinois to George and Betty Ruth Firnbach. Randy married the love of his life, Kimberly (Kim) Selak on October 29th, 1979 in Antioch, Illinois. Randy is survived by his wife Kim and son Ian Firnbach also of Arizona. Randy was a very proud father who enjoyed attending all of Ian's sporting events as he was growing up. Randy was especially proud of Ian's work ethic as an adult. Growing up, Randy enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, playing pickup sports in the neighborhood as well as organized sports. Randy was a very good athlete in grade school and at Carmel High School where he played football and wrestled. Randy started working at a young age cleaning Schmeltzer's Drive In at about 12 years old and was always a hard worker. Randy worked for the Village of Round Lake where he was the Superintendent of Public Works for the Village until he and Kim moved to Arizona in 1987. After moving to Arizona, Randy quickly picked up where he left off and was hired on at the City of Mesa, Arizona. Making many new friends in Arizona, Randy enjoyed hunting and camping with his friends and coworkers. After twenty seven years with the City, Randy retired as a Superintendent. In retirement, Randy enjoyed cooking (especially his mother's and grandmother's recipes), keeping up on the landscaping, taking care of the swimming pool, and of course following his Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. Randy was raised in Round Lake, IL where he was the fourth of nine children, of which he was the oldest boy. He was strong as an ox, but always kind, stretching out his hand to anyone who needed a lift up. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kimberly Ann Nee Selak; son, Ian Firnbach and Katie Ray; siblings, Janice (the late Richard) Dietz, Patrice (Joel) Molidor, GeorgeAnne Roberts, Donn (Teri) Firnbach, Diane (Charles) Bodden, Scott (Marti) Firnbach, Theresa (John) Yankoe; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Steve Roberts, Kelly (Steve) Darling, Kurt (Marcie) Selak, Nina Rosquist, Edward (Laura) Rosquist; nieces and nephews, Jason, Jessie, Shelly, Christopher, Joe, Melissa, Brett, Ruthie, Ryan, Jessica, Chuck, Erin, Shane, Conner, Luke; and many cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Ruth Firnbach; infant brother, Todd Firnbach; great-aunt, Lucille Warner; mother- and father-in-law, DeAnna (Dee) R. Parker and Rudolph Selak. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Randy Firnbach family at 5390 East Tenth Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ 85219.







