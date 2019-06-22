HAWTHORN WOODS - Randall John Johnson, age 69, was a resident of Hawthorn Woods, IL for 30 years. Randy was the beloved husband for 41 years of Marcia (nee Horn); devoted father of Chris (Dara Schlosser) and Erin (Logan) Aschom; his cherished granddaughter Genevieve; loving brother of Glenn; dear brother-in-law of Dale and Gail Horn; fond uncle of Ryan and Kristin Horn. Randy was born September 20, 1949 in Chicago and passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Randy was always known for helping others, while giving 100% effort, no matter how difficult the task. No problem was too big for Randy to overcome. The most genuine, thoughtful and understanding soul, who never hesitated to put others needs before his own. The best husband and father one could hope for. He had retired as an engineer from Motorola, after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a more than just a devoted member of Messiah Lutheran Church, taking on many leadership roles and was a mentor to many. He was in the United States Active Army Reserves from 1971-1972. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084 and Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 9 am to time of funeral service at 10 am at Messiah Lutheran Church 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-7161). In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Messiah Lutheran Church or the at . Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary