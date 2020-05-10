|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Randall S. Larson was born on April 4, 1951 in Chicago to Gustav and Marilyn (nee Nelson) Larson. He died Friday, May 1, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Larson received his bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and his Art Degree from the Art Institute of Chicago. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Randall loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn; his brothers, Greg Larson and Scott (Urvashi) Larson; his nephews, Crosby Larson and Kyle Block; and many cousins. Randall was preceded in death by his father, Gustav Larson. Services and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Clearbrook, Attn. Development Department, 1835 West Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 or at www.clearbrook.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020