Randy Schuman, 64, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away April 14, 2019 after a long illness. Randy was born and lived most of his life in the Chicago area. He is survived by his sister, Doreen Diaz; stepdaughter, April Martin; and his mother, Georgette Jean Schuman. He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Schuman and father, Gordon Albert Schuman. Memorial donations are suggested to the National Emphysema Foundation (www.emphysemafoundation.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019