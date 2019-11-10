|
Raul R. Rojas, 87, former West Chicago resident, went home to the Lord Monday, October 21, 2019, at his residence in Pharr surrounded by his family. Born in San Isidro, he had lived in Pharr since 1976. He married the love of his life Natividad on April 7, 1954, together they lived a fairy tale love story. Raul was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Those who knew him will remember him for his kindness, compassion, hard work and his unique humble personality. He enjoyed reading and playing card games. However, his passion was Ford vehicles. Mr. Rojas is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Natividad O. Rojas; a daughter, Sylvia Rojas, two grandchildren, Ruben R. Campos, Raul Alejandro Garcia; his parents, Josefa and Jose Maria Rojas, Sr.; his siblings, Jose Maria Rojas, Jr., Carolina Garza and Leticia Rojas. Mr. Rojas is survived by four daughters, Rosalinda (Ruben) Campos, Rebecca Rojas, Rachel (Scott) Kimball, Rita (Esteban) Garcia; one son, Raul (Gianna) Rojas, Jr.; nine grandchildren, David, Scotty, Jacob, Chase, Moises, Monica, Kristen, Sylvia, Naoma; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Antonio, Khaleesi, Austin; and one great-great-granddaughter, Presley Rose; brother, Roberto Rojas; and sisters, Alicia Ramirez, Blanca Buenrostro and Josefina Hernandez. Visitation was held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass was held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment took place at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr, TX.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019