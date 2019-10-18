|
BARTLETT - Ray Sykes, 81, formerly of Wood Dale for 50 years, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from Alzheimer's Disease. He was born February 20, 1938 in Lombard and attended school in Villa Park and Elmhurst. He served in the Army from 1955-1958 at which time he was deployed in Korea. He met his loving wife Beverly (Henriott) over 63 years ago and they were married for 58 years. Over the years, Ray was employed at American Can Company, UPS, Finegold Electrical, and the Wood Dale School District where he was the Director of the Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation Department for 28 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a loving father to Judy Addante (Jim), a loving grandfather of 6 grandsons, and a great-grandfather to 12 great-grandchildren. He was a dear brother to 3 siblings and the uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ralph and Hattie Sykes, In-laws Walter and Dorothy Henriott, siblings; Ruth, Joan, Dora, Joyce, and Eddie, son Daniel, and great-grandson Daniel. Ray was passionate about spending time with his family and friends, fishing, golfing, and most of all creating his Lionel model railroad layouts. Ray would like to be remembered with fond memories of his life well lived and as a man well loved. His family will be hosting a "Celebration of Life" to honor his memory and his wishes. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation to the at on the Tribute page for Ray Sykes found at this link: act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/ Tributes-AlzheimersChampions* pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=597065
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019