GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Ray Warren, age 85, passed away peacefully February 19, 2019. Ray was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Warren. Loving father of Dawn (James) Giunti, Daniel (Denise) Jamieson and Jennifer (Bill) Bonnema. Proud grandfather of Anthony Jamieson, Frank and John Giunti and Jacob, Luke and Zachary Bonnema. Dear brother of the late Toni Trentacosti. Fond uncle of Dina and Derek. Family and friends to gather for a Memorial Mass Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10AM at St. Matthew Church, 1555 Glen Ellyn Road, Glendale Heights, IL 60139.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019