HUNTLEY - Raymond Brinkman, age 84, born August 18, 1935 in Chicago to the late Henry and the late Ella (nee Pusheck) passed away suddenly April 19, 2020 in Elgin. Raymond was the adoring husband of 47 years to the late Janet "Cookie" (nee Spano); loving father of Anthony (Lauren); beloved grandfather of 3 beautiful "Grand Angels" Gianna, Noah and Dominick; last surviving brother of Mildred (Edward), Violet (Julius), Herbert (Mary and later Lorraine), Robert, June (Walter), Emil (Dolores), George, Marian, Shirley, Henry, Virginia and Elouise (Dale); cherished brother-in-law of Wilma, Fred (Kathy), Marianne (Edward) and Kathy; fond uncle, great uncle and friend of many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Committal service and interment will be held Thursday, April 23 at 11:30am at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1085 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. A memorial visitation and mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020