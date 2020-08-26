1/
RAYMOND C. DELUCA
1941 - 2020
HUNTLEY - Raymond C. DeLuca, 79, formerly of Algonquin, died on August 21, 2020. Raymond was born on March 16, 1941 in Newark, New Jersey to parents Carl and Josephine (nee Coppola) DeLuca. Raymond married Carol (nee Nevins) on December 26, 1972 and they shared many happy years together. His grandchildren meant the world to him and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. Raymond had a big heart for his family and for shelter dogs. He was passionate about volunteering at animal shelters and will be greatly missed by his dog, Reese. He could often be found cheering for the New York Giants and the Boston Red Sox, as well as for Notre Dame. He loved to help, and he showed he cared by his loving actions for both friends and family. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol DeLuca; his children, Lisa (Michael) Ribardo, Christopher (Carolyn) DeLuca, and Andrew DeLuca; his grandchildren, Madelyn, Julia, Nathaniel, Mark, and Matthew; and his siblings, Joanne Gallagher and Brenda (Michael) Pizzi. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, from 11a.m. to 12:30p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, followed by 1p.m. mass at St. Mary Church 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Raymond's name can be made to the CJD Foundation https://cjdfoundation.org/. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
