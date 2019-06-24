|
Raymond C. Gustafson of Schaumburg went with God's angels on May 1st 2019 with his family by his side. He was born April 15, 1946. Leaving behind his loving wife, Kathleen, and his children, Raymond (Sandy) Gustafson, Ryan (Brandi) Gustafson, Chris (Kim) Gustafson. Grandchildren, Fernando (Indra), Viviana. Great-granddaughter, Isabella. His brother, Bob (Kathy) Gustafson. He is further survived by his many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Loni and cat, Frosty. Raymond will be fondly remembered by family and friends as being caring and compassionate, an animal lover, and creative woodworker. Raymond was a proud US Navy veteran. A memorial service will be held at St. Hubert's in Hoffman Estates Saturday, June 29th at 11 AM and the visitation starts at 10 AM followed by a small gathering afterwards.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 24, 2019