WAUKEGAN - Raymond C. Leeper, age 74, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Raymond was born February 26, 1946 to Raymond and Dorothy Leeper. He was one of many siblings. He was an active member of the Alano Club of Waukegan for over 30 years. A memorial visitation for Raymond will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a memorial service at 3:00PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.