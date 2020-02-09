Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
(847) 546-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND EDWARD MAHONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROUND LAKE - Raymond Edward Mahoney, age 80, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI. The son of Raymond and Mary (Gallagher) Mahoney, Raymond was born on March 19, 1939, in Chicago. On March 17, 1963, he married the love of his life, Fay Ketcham. Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He owned Mahoney's Blarney Inn in Round Lake, and in his leisure time, Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. He loved playing darts and enjoyed the comradery of the annual Wild Game Dinner at Maravela's. Ray loved his children and grandchildren and was always there for them. He enjoyed trips to Wisconsin to fish with his son and friends on Lake Wisconsin. Raymond is survived by three children, Evelynn "Lynn" Carroll, Michael Mahoney, and Colleen (Ray) Ross; four grandchildren, Kaylee Gebhardt, Tara Dowd, Sean Dowd, and Ryan Carroll; three great-grandchildren, Hope, Sean Jr., and Annabella; five brothers, Terry, Michael, Gregory, Timothy, and Mark Mahoney; and his sister, Mary D. Strong. He was preceded in death by loving wife, Fay Mahoney, on July 23, 2007; and four brothers, John Robert, Edward, and Patrick Mahoney. Friends and neighbors may gather on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 W. North Rosedale Court, Round Lake, IL 60073. The funeral service with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Warren Cemetery, Gurnee. For more information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Ray on his tribute wall.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -