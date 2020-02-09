|
|
ROUND LAKE - Raymond Edward Mahoney, age 80, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI. The son of Raymond and Mary (Gallagher) Mahoney, Raymond was born on March 19, 1939, in Chicago. On March 17, 1963, he married the love of his life, Fay Ketcham. Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He owned Mahoney's Blarney Inn in Round Lake, and in his leisure time, Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. He loved playing darts and enjoyed the comradery of the annual Wild Game Dinner at Maravela's. Ray loved his children and grandchildren and was always there for them. He enjoyed trips to Wisconsin to fish with his son and friends on Lake Wisconsin. Raymond is survived by three children, Evelynn "Lynn" Carroll, Michael Mahoney, and Colleen (Ray) Ross; four grandchildren, Kaylee Gebhardt, Tara Dowd, Sean Dowd, and Ryan Carroll; three great-grandchildren, Hope, Sean Jr., and Annabella; five brothers, Terry, Michael, Gregory, Timothy, and Mark Mahoney; and his sister, Mary D. Strong. He was preceded in death by loving wife, Fay Mahoney, on July 23, 2007; and four brothers, John Robert, Edward, and Patrick Mahoney. Friends and neighbors may gather on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 W. North Rosedale Court, Round Lake, IL 60073. The funeral service with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Warren Cemetery, Gurnee. For more information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Ray on his tribute wall.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020