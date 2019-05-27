|
|
PALATINE - Visitation will be held for Raymond F. McCraren, 79, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service, 7:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment will be private Raymond is survived by his wife Katherine; Son Scott; Daughters Jill (Randy) and Wendy (Dave); Step daughter Sharon; Grandchildren Khris, Justin, Jessica, Haylee, John and Joey In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Alpha-1 Foundation; donations can be made at https://www.alpha1.org/ How-to-Help/Help-Raise-Funds/Donate For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Service at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2019