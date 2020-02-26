Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
200 S. Wille
Mt. Prospect, IL
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
RAYMOND H. LUNDIN


1926 - 2020
RAYMOND H. LUNDIN Obituary
Raymond H. Lundin, age 93, beloved husband of the late Hedwig; loving father of Susan (Jim) Irman and Daniel (Kathe); cherished grandfather of Rob, Stefanie, Jason, David and the late Matthew; fond great-grandfather of many; dear brother of the late Dorothy Anderson and Harriet Tessar. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 4-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Friday, 10 AM until funeral at 11 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 S. Wille, Mt. Prospect. Interment private. Longtime member of the Des Plaines Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
