Raymond H. Lundin, age 93, beloved husband of the late Hedwig; loving father of Susan (Jim) Irman and Daniel (Kathe); cherished grandfather of Rob, Stefanie, Jason, David and the late Matthew; fond great-grandfather of many; dear brother of the late Dorothy Anderson and Harriet Tessar. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 4-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Friday, 10 AM until funeral at 11 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 S. Wille, Mt. Prospect. Interment private. Longtime member of the Des Plaines Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020