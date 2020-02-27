|
Raymond H. Sturm, age 95. World War II, U.S. Navy veteran; beloved husband of the late Charlotte, loving father of Barbara (Ronald) Ogorek; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Benson) Bautista and Jeannine (Paxton) Goodwine; fond great-grandfather of Brayden and Jorie. Visitation Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 3-8 P.M. at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 A.M. to St. Emily Church, Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Des Plaines Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020