Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church

RAYMOND H. STURN

RAYMOND H. STURN Obituary
Raymond H. Sturn, age 95. World War II, U.S. Navy veteran; beloved husband of the late Charlotte, loving father of Barbara (Ronald) Ogorek; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Benson) Bautista and Jeanine (Paxton) Goodwine; fond great-grandfather of Brayden and Jorie. Visitation Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 3-8 P.M. at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 A.M. to St. Emily Church, Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Des Plaines Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
