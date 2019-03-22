SLEEPY HOLLOW - Raymond J. Bellock, age 77, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019. Ray was born on August 7, 1941 in Oak Park and was the son of the late Raymond E. & Jane (nee Rowbottom) Bellock. Ray was a resident of the Dundee-Sleepy Hollow areas for the past 26 years and a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Elgin. He was also a former many year member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. Prior to retirement Ray was a 34 year loyal and valued employee of American Can where he served as Director of Human Resources and Safety. He was a train enthusiast and volunteered at the Illinois Railway Museum. In retirement Ray also volunteered and supported Habitat for Humanity, PADS and the FISH Food Pantry. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 55 years: Roberta (nee Huck) they married on Feb. 1, 1964. Their children; Kristina (Jerry) Gillespie, Sandra (John) Listorti, Michael, Susan (Carl) Orfie and Steven (Christa). His grandchildren; Sarah, Amy, Emily, Meghan, Charles and Elizabeth. Other survivors include his 8 siblings; Robert (Elizabeth), Charles (Maureen), Margaret, Patricia (Tony Santucci), Marilyn (Jim Rouen), William (Abby), Elizabeth (Doug Ross), and Daniel as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless good and faithful friends. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son; Joseph Raymond Bellock and a grandson; Joseph Roy Bellock. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass On Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-5 PM and again on Monday morning at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either; the Illinois Railway Museum or the FISH Food Pantry. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary