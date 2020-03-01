Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church,
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd.,
Arlington Heights, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
RAYMOND J. CHECK


1928 - 2020
RAYMOND J. CHECK Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Raymond J. Check of Lindenhurst, IL, former resident of Arlington Heights for 53 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 23, 2020 at The Village of Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, IL. Ray was born November 24, 1928 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife Gloria (nee Volini) Check. He was a loving husband, father of 3 daughters, grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 3. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life before the Mass at 9 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
