ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Raymond J. Check of Lindenhurst, IL, former resident of Arlington Heights for 53 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 23, 2020 at The Village of Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, IL. Ray was born November 24, 1928 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife Gloria (nee Volini) Check. He was a loving husband, father of 3 daughters, grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 3. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life before the Mass at 9 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020