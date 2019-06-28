Raymond J. Collins, of Huntley, Mount Prospect and Chicago, 83, died June 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Jean (Horan) for 58 years. Loving father of Raymond (Rose), Rita (David) Canner, Julie (John) Walsh, Jennifer (Chuck) Korn, John (Sylvia), and Richard (Amy). Dearest Grandpa to Lindsey (Eric), Allison Korn, Madeline (Steve), Chase, Rebecca (Trevor) Symbal, Natalie Canner, Max, Ava, Thomas Korn, Jack, and Lily Sue. Dearly loved brother of Cathleen Jacobs and Sharon (Ken) Rago and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond F. Collins, mother Margaret (Steed) Perkins, sisters Joyce McCarthy and Adrian Collins, and brother, Thomas Collins. A faithful Catholic, loyal patriot, lifelong Sox fan, and expert bluegill fisherman. Ray was devoted to his family. He attended countless basketball, little league and softball games, as well as band competitions in support of his children. He was proud to be South Side Irish, and loved to tell stories about prairie potatoes and his years at Fort Leonard Wood. After graduating from Loyola University, Ray began his career as a Systems Engineer at IBM. He also worked for many years at Kraft Foods and CARA Corporation. In retirement, he taught religious education, travelled, and kept son of a bunny (s.o.b.) from eating his flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alexander Leigh School for Autism in McHenry, IL alacenter.org or Massachussetts General-Faustman Research to cure Type I diabetes at faustmanlab.org. Please specify that it is in honor of Raymond Collins. Visitation Monday, July 1st, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Road (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019