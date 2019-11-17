|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Raymond J. Fligg, 71, a resident of Schaumburg for 46 years, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 beginning with visitation at 9:30am until time of funeral service at 10:30am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born October 26, 1948 in Chicago to the late James and the late Alma (nee Hardtke); he passed away suddenly November 14, 2019 at his home in Schaumburg. Ray was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors and traveling. He served in the Army National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers. Ray was the adoring husband of 49 years to Carol (nee Skrabacz); loving father of Jennifer (Tony) Leo and Tim; perfect grandfather to Olivia Leo; dear brother of Leah Johnson, Diane Perrone, Robert (Eileen), the late Janet Wilson and the late Judy Carlson; beloved brother-in-law of Ray Wilson and the late Mathew Perrone; uncle to several nieces and nephews; dear friend to many, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019