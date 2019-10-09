Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
700 S. Meier Road
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
700 S. Meier Road
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
RAYMOND J. "FATHER RAY" GUTKOWSKI


1926 - 2019
RAYMOND J. "FATHER RAY" GUTKOWSKI Obituary
INVERNESS - Raymond J. Gutkowski, 93, formerly of Rolling Meadows, died Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born August 24, 1926, in Chicago. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the Army. He was a retired custodian for District 62 where he worked for many years. Raymond was the husband of the late Jean (nee Lewand); father of Kathy (Ted) Wozny and Cindy (Roy) Von Helms; grandfather of Brian and Scott Wozny, and Nicolle, Zachary and Austin Von Helms; and brother of Leonard (the late Nancy), Donald (Pat), Kenneth (the late Dorothy) and the late Robert (the late Louise) Gutkowski. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. He will lie in state Friday, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect. Interment will be in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Masses appreciated. For information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
