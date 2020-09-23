PALATINE - Visitation for Raymond Rackow, 91, of Palatine since 1961, will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. The funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Raymond was born on August 26, 1929 in Chicago to Emil and Lillian Rackow. He attended St. Ignatius College Prep and furthered his education at Loyola University of Chicago. Upon the Korean War erupting, Raymond enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in August, 1950 and participated in battle in western Korea. As Squad Leader, Easy Company, Second Battalion, Seventh Marine Regiment, First Marine Division, Corporal Rackow was honored for demonstrating conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action during a raid on an enemy outpost on July 5, 1952. For these efforts, he was awarded the Silver Star. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Raymond continued his education and earned a Master's degree at Loyola University. He married the love of his life of 57 years, Gloria Helen Rackow (nee Mitchell) and moved to Palatine. Raymond had very long and successful career as an internal auditor at CNA, Kraft Foods and Cotter & Company. Raymond was the loving father of Kurt (Donna) Rackow and Kathleen Rackow; loving grandfather of Alexander John Rackow, Judith Ting Rackow and Mary Xin Yu Rackow; fond brother of Kenneth (Elna) Rackow, Lorraine Wozniak, Jean (Chester) Okrasinski and Rosalie (late William) Przybylski. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
.