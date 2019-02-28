WHEATON - Raymond L. Benson, age 94, a resident of Wheaton, Illinois, formerly of Itasca, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born January 14, 1925 in Oak Park to Ragnar and Elsa Benson. Ray grew up in Chicago and graduated from Austin High School. He joined the R.O.T.C. at Northwestern University where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering. He served in the Pacific Theatre in the Navy during WWII. After the war, he returned to Chicago to work in the family business, Ragnar Benson Inc. He met June Stoneberg at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. They were married there on June 28, 1947. They raised their eight children in Itasca while he ran the family business. Among his many accomplishments, he was instrumental in establishing St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Itasca, served on the District 10 School Board for 37 years, and was Vice-Chair of the DuPage Water Commission. A school and park in Itasca have been named in his honor. He enjoyed many sports, loved golf and was proud of his hole-in-ones and that he had golfed his age. He and June enjoyed travel and sharing their experiences with family and friends. His priorities were God, his wife and family. He is survived by his cherished wife of 71 years, June, seven children, Viveca Miller of Wheaton, Deborah (Larry) Lawrence of Roscoe, Roger (Kathy) Benson of Wheaton, Roy (Susan) Benson of San Rafael, California, Eric (Stephanie) Benson of Wheaton, Jon (Michelle) Benson of Wheaton, and Kirk (Tara) Benson of Wheaton, 26 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Linda Susan Benson. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Private interment will be held at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, lssi.org. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary