BENSENVILLE - Raymond L. Kolinski, age 83. Beloved husband of Elizabeth L. (nee Gniech). Dear brother of the late Robert (the late Elizabeth) Reh, the late Arthur (Elizabeth) Rehberger and the late Norine Pace. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. After his devoted love for his wife and family, his second love was the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He will be missed by all who loved him. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 AM from Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village IL proceeding to Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles IL. Visitation Monday from 3-9 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Polycystic Kidney Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131, would be appreciated. For funeral information, please call 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019