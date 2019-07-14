Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
254 N. Wood Dale Road
Wood Dale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND KOLINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND L. KOLINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND L. KOLINSKI Obituary
BENSENVILLE - Raymond L. Kolinski, age 83. Beloved husband of Elizabeth L. (nee Gniech). Dear brother of the late Robert (the late Elizabeth) Reh, the late Arthur (Elizabeth) Rehberger and the late Norine Pace. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. After his devoted love for his wife and family, his second love was the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He will be missed by all who loved him. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 AM from Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village IL proceeding to Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles IL. Visitation Monday from 3-9 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Polycystic Kidney Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131, would be appreciated. For funeral information, please call 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now