Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND JACOBSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND M. JACOBSEN


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND M. JACOBSEN Obituary
Funeral Services for Raymond M. Jacobsen, 96, of Schaumburg, formerly of Rolling Meadows, will be private. Ray was born on February 1, 1924 to Raymond and Violet Jacobsen. He passed away on Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Friendship Village, Schaumburg. Ray was a WWII Army veteran. He was a loving father and grandfather. Ray was the beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Jacobsen for 68 years. He is survived by his children, Jan Jacobsen, Chris (Elke) Jacobsen; grandchildren, Sabine, Cora and Anja Jacobsen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Jacobsen. Funeral Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -