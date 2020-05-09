|
Funeral Services for Raymond M. Jacobsen, 96, of Schaumburg, formerly of Rolling Meadows, will be private. Ray was born on February 1, 1924 to Raymond and Violet Jacobsen. He passed away on Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Friendship Village, Schaumburg. Ray was a WWII Army veteran. He was a loving father and grandfather. Ray was the beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Jacobsen for 68 years. He is survived by his children, Jan Jacobsen, Chris (Elke) Jacobsen; grandchildren, Sabine, Cora and Anja Jacobsen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Jacobsen. Funeral Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2020