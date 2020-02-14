|
|
ELGIN - Raymond M. Moehrlin, D.A., degree of Mathematics, 84, passed away Thursday, February 6. An avid equestrian, runner and kayaker, Raymond was a math professor and coach at Harper College. He enjoyed attending all of his grandkids' sporting events. Beloved husband of the late Cindy (nee Baranowski); loving father of Michael (Stacey) and Greg (Laura); proud grandfather of Aaron, Emily, Devin, and Madison; dear companion of Louise "Lou" Dalfino. Visitation Saturday, February 15 from 10:00am until time of service 12 noon at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. Info, 847-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020