Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St.
South Elgin, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St.
South Elgin, IL
View Map
RAYMOND M. MOEHRLIN D.A. Obituary
ELGIN - Raymond M. Moehrlin, D.A., degree of Mathematics, 84, passed away Thursday, February 6. An avid equestrian, runner and kayaker, Raymond was a math professor and coach at Harper College. He enjoyed attending all of his grandkids' sporting events. Beloved husband of the late Cindy (nee Baranowski); loving father of Michael (Stacey) and Greg (Laura); proud grandfather of Aaron, Emily, Devin, and Madison; dear companion of Louise "Lou" Dalfino. Visitation Saturday, February 15 from 10:00am until time of service 12 noon at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. Info, 847-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
