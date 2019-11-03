|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Raymond O. Prigge, 89, longtime resident of Mount Prospect, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Henquinet for 36 years; loving father of Glenn (the late Glory) Prigge, Margy Moore, Brian (Mary) Moore and Jennifer Moore; cherished grandfather of Alexandra, Elizabeth and Samantha Prigge and Josh, Joey, Justin and Jessica Moore; dear brother of the late Walter (the late Doris), the late Shirley (the late Byron) Bartlett, the late Robert (Mary Jo) and the late Richard; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Raymond earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in Marketing and Accounting at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. He began his career as a commercial artist, but later became a CPA and founded Prigge, Simon & Hedrick Accounting Firm in Mount Prospect. He retired in 2014. Ray was an avid reader of history and science, and enjoyed traveling, especially to his home in Door County. Perhaps one of his furthest and longest trips was his emigration to Australia, where he lived for one year at the age of 26 during the 1956 Olympics. He enjoyed many other trips throughout the United States and Europe. An avid Cubs fan, Ray got to watch the Cubs play in the 1945 World Series, but was elated to watch them win the 2016 World Series. Ray was a man of sound moral character and throughout his life, he led by example. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 11th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mount Prospect. Inurnment will be private at St. Michael's Cemetery, Jacksonport, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Egg Harbor Historical Society Bookmobile Fund, PO Box 264, Egg Harbor, WI 54209 or Stella Maris Parish, 7710 WI-42, Egg Harbor, WI 54209. Info, anellofuneralandcremation.com or 847-951-9953.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019