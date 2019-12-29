Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Maryhill Cemetery
Niles, IL
More Obituaries for RAYMOND BASAK
RAYMOND P. BASAK

RAYMOND P. BASAK Obituary
Raymond P. Basak of Clearwater Beach, FL was born on January 15, 1929 in Chicago to Janko and Salomea (nee Drozek) Basak. He died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. Mr. Basak worked as a Meat Cutter for National Foods in Chicago for over 25 years. He was a member of Dolphin Cove Condo Assn. Raymond loved to walk to the beach and visit with yacht owners. He enjoyed visiting with Eileen and Dave and playing board games; he usually won. He loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. Raymond is survived by his sister, Dorothy (Gerald) Pospisil; nieces and nephews, Eileen (David) Gallagher, Judy Reminiec, Linda Baroska, Gerald Pospisil, Jr., John Pospisil, Edward Basak, Jr., Paul (Rebecca) Basak, Bruce (Karen) Basak, Daniel Basak, Joseph (Sue) Basak, Michael Basak; and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Prayer Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be 2:30 pm at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Discovery Charter School, 800 Canonie Drive, Porter, IN 46304 or Morton Plant Mease Foundation, 1200 Druid Road South, Belleair, FL 33756. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
