RAYMOND P. WILKINS


1943 - 2019
RAYMOND P. WILKINS Obituary
BARRINGTON - Raymond P. Wilkins passed away peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1943 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Raymond P. and Antoinette (nee Sternola) Wilkins. Raymond loved music and dancing. He is survived by his sisters, Lucille Kasch and Mary Baily; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ron Kasch. The visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St. (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Memorial donations may be made to Misericordia Home #6159-A, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements are entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
