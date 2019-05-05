|
PALATINE - Graveside services and interment for Raymond Pacini, 89, a 50 year resident of Palatine will be private at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Raymond was born October 22, 1929 in Chicago and he passed away April 30, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of 60 years to Diane, beloved father of Cathy, Bud and Christine (Greg) Adams; dear papa to Candace (Mike) Brown, Ashley, Wade, and Dakota Adams; fond great-grandfather (papa) to Landon, Ashlyn, Henry and Will. Raymond worked for AT& T for 33 years before retiring. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019