Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
DR. RAYMOND R. LEBETSKI DDS

Dr. Raymond R. Lebetski DDS, age 99. Dentist, passionate jazz sax and clarinet player, and photographer. Beloved husband of Dorothy, nee Gburczyk, for 74 years. Loving father to John. Devoted son of the late Peter and Caroline Lebetski. Dear brother of Walter (Renee), brother-in-law to Loretta and the late Norbert Skupien, loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Navy veteran of WWII stationed in the South Pacific caring for our servicemen's dental health. Private service. Donations in Ray's memory can be made to Young Lions Jazz Conservatory which provides jazz education to middle and high school students. Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info, 773-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -