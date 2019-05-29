Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Church
236 US 45
Indian Creek, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND PTAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND S. PTAK


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RAYMOND S. PTAK Obituary
Raymond S. Ptak, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born March 29, 1948 in Chicago and has been a Vernon Hills resident since 1982. Ray was a former Iron worker Local 63 in Chicago for 41 years and after retirement, enjoyed being a crossing guard for Lincolnshire - Prairie View District 103. He was a survivor of the 1958 school fire that claimed 92 students and 3 nuns at Our Lady of the Angels school and was a member of St. Mary of Vernon Church in Indian Creek, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ray will be remembered for his love of antique and classic cars, was a "Ham" Amateur Radio Operator, took pride in his yard but most of all, for his love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Deborah Ptak; 4 children, Jennifer Ptak, Michael (Beth) Ptak, David (Alyssa) Ptak and Nicole Ptak; 4 grandchildren, Brayden, Jace, Mason and Mya and by his favorite grand dog, Domino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Bernice Ptak and a brother, Richard Ptak. Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary of Vernon Church, 236 US 45, Indian Creek, IL. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now