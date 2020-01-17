|
|
1927- 2020 - Raymond Selmer Moen, 92, of Elgin, IL. died January 8th, 2020. Ray Moen, Son of Selmer and Lilian Moen, passed away after complications from Pneumonia. He is survived by his wife Barbara Moen, and his daughters Jean Sajdak, Susan Peters, and son Robert (Jane) Moen. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Ray served in the Army in WWII, and played the saxaphone in the military band. Ray was a Tool- and- Die Maker for many years after the war, until his retirement in 1989. Ray enjoyed traveling to visit family in other states, and telling stories about family history and WWII. He was always there to tell a joke and lift your spirits. Ray will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A "Celebration Of Life" luncheon will be held on January 25th, 2020 at the Addison, IL VFW from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. The VFW is located at 446 W. Lake St., Addison, IL 60101.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020