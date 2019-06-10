Raymond Walter Zegadlo, 85, formerly of Des Plaines, IL, passed away June 2, 2019 with his family by his side. Ray was born on November 15, 1933 to Walter and Stella Zegadlo in Chicago, IL. He graduated from St. Rita High School and attended Loyola University. Ray enlisted into the Air Force in 1953 and continued on in the Air Force reserves until 1979 where he retired after 30 years as a Lt. Colonel. Ray then had a long career with Libby's Foods. Although, his passion was flying airplanes and traveling the world. After retiring from the Air Force, where he was the navigator in charge of refueling C135's, he would continue flying smaller Cessna's. On the weekends you would find him flying off to Milwaukee or other nearby cities for the day. Ray was known as someone who always had a joke or good story tell with the kindest of hearts and generous spirit. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlene and brother Bob. He is survived by his daughter Renee (Rob), his son Neil (Carol), sister Maryann (Bruce), and sister-in-law Coleen. As well as his stepchildren, Sue (Ernie) and Greg, stepgrandchildren Matt, Josh, Stephanie and Jonathan, nephews Mike, Dan and niece Laura. Memorial service to be held at St. Zachary Parish, 567 Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016, Thursday June 13, 2019 11:00am. Interment will follow at Fort Sheridan Cemetery, Vatner Road, Ft. Sheridan, IL. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary