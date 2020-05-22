|
Raymond William Keough, 85, died peacefully on May 18, 2020 at Advocate Condell Hospital with his family by his side. For five long years, he suffered from Multiple Myeloma, a painful blood cancer that ravaged his once strong body. Until the very last, he never stopped fighting. He didn't complain. He was such a brave man. Ray was a long time Libertyville resident attending St. Joseph's Grade School and being in the last class to graduate from the old Brainard Building. In his early years, he worked as a bricklayer. Later, he was one of those "hot" UPS drivers. Lastly, he worked for Doetsch Brothers Excavating, where he retired after 30 long and hard years. Before MM, he had a very active life (for an old guy) doing all the yard work, cleaning gutters, falling off ladders, painting, and accumulating more junk than anyone could think possible. He loved his Sunday a.m. golfing group at Heather Ridge with his very special friends. He was a regular on Friday afternoons at his favorite Libertyville watering hole, Morgan's, with many good old friends, especially Dave, Tom and Skip, whom he enjoyed agitating since he was a White Sox fan and Packer backer. Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his cherished daughter, Connie Whitesell, and her husband, Jim, who was like a son to him. Also surviving are siblings, Edward Keough (Lei), Gert Moon, Mary Ann Hensel (Dick), Kathy Maschek (Russ), and most treasured brother, Frank (Joyce) and their most supportive family. He also leaves behind his special godchild, Diane Ronson, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. We wish to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Advocate Fusion Center for the exceptional care he received there, most especially, Dr. Elizabeth Chung, and Ray's favorite nurses, Alyssa, Suzanne, and Nancy. They were so wonderful to him. Also, Dr. Mohina Gupta for her compassionate care. Thank you to family friend, Willie Davismckennie, who was always there for Ray and Mary Ann, morning and night - one of God's angels on this earth - for his overwhelming care and his kind soul. Because of the coronavirus, funeral services were private. We will miss you deeply Rayville. McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626, www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com .
