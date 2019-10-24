|
|
Rebecca A. " Becky" Lamprecht, age 81, former many year resident of Algonquin and Cary passed away on Wednesday. Rebecca was born in Anderson, Indiana on April 24, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Clifford & Anna Mae Strowbridge. Survivors include her husband of 62 years; Walter A. Lamprecht, Jr., their son; Scott (Lynette) and grandson; David. Other survivors include her brother; William (Barbara) Strowbridge as well as many nieces, nephews and countless good friends including her two dearest friends; Linda Nogan and Jean Winnecke. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Private family burial will be held on Monday at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For information, please call (847)426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019