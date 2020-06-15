Visitation for Rebecca "Becky" Campbell nee Bortz of Streamwood since 1988 will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 9:00a.m. until time of service 10:00a.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. **Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral home will live-stream funeral Tuesday 10:00a.m. via Facebook. Log in to your facebook account, go to Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory and "like" us to view. Becky is the beloved wife of 41 years of Scott; loving mother of Vinny and Jason (Yami) Campbell; cherished grandmother of Ariana Nicole, Jocelyn and Jackson; dear sister Albert (Sabrina) Bortz, Lydia Hill, Michelle Hill and Patricia Schoop; many loving nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her faithful companions Max and Tony and her "great granddog" Teddy. Donations made to the Kidney Cancer Association at kidneycancer.org. would be appreciated. (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.