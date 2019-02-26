|
Rebecca Dianne Shifflett Janega, wife, mother, adventuress, who raised a family and raised her voice against injustice, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren Sunday morning, Feb. 24, just after her 70th birthday. Fearless and beautiful, Dianne painted, traveled, flew planes and jumped out of them. She brought beauty to the world, fought for equality, and treated others with compassion and authenticity. Dianne is survived by her husband, Brian Ogrodowski, children James (Sarah) Janega and Jessica (Matt) Cassidy, and grandchildren Lily, Miranda, Quill, and Marian. There will be a wake from 3 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. There will be a memorial service Thursday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with a short visitation beforehand at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to pathwayhouseyouthservices.com. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019