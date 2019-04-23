Daily Herald Obituaries
Rebecca J. "Becky" Denison of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice House on Monday, April 8, 2019, after a ten-year battle with breast cancer. She was born December 30, 1958 to Frank and Mary Jane (Bryant) Denison in Waukegan. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Best and father, Frank. Becky is survived by her sons Geoff McLin (Grace) and Skyler McLin (Lauren), both of Austin, Texas. Additionally she is survived by her mother, Mary Jane, of Mundelein and brothers Charles (Debra) of Lindenhurst and John (Rosemary) of Lake Villa. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Community Protestant Church, 418 N. Prairie Ave. in Mundelein, with visitation open two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
