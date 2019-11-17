Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
REBECCA M. GARDNER

Rebecca M. Gardner, 51, passed away peacefully at home September 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 23, 1968 in Libertyville, IL and moved to Alaska 25 years ago. Becky loved her three sons, Justin, Andrew, and Colin and her soulmate of 23 years, Vern Stockwell. Becky also loved the Alaska scenery and caring for their farm in the Butte area of Palmer. She had many friends associated with Stockwell Farm and the farmers markets. Her jams, jellies, and pickles will be missed by many. She also knew many people through the schools and Justin's involvement in the disability community. Becky loved the Alaska State Fair and was Farm Family of the Year in 2013. Her happy smile and her care for friends and family will surely be missed by all. She is survived by her children Justin, Andrew, and Colin; her four grandchildren and soulmate, Vern Stockwell, her mother, Rose Gardner, one sister, Paula Usmiller, two brothers, Bruce (Darlene) Gardner and Byron (Dina) Gardner, her sister-in-law, Bonnie Gardner (Greg) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Gardner and brothers, Norman and Greg. A celebration of Becky's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the family to help with the care for Becky's son, Justin. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
