Throughout her incredible life, Rebecca McMahon was considered many things. She was a loving wife and an amazing mother. She was a devoted teacher, a lifelong friend, and mentor. Most would often refer to her as Superwoman. Becky had two main purposes in life. One was to help others. The other was to have fun, laugh, and enjoy life. Becky grew up in Rockford, with her brother, Warren Anderson. She graduated from Rockford East High School and attended college at Northern Michigan University. After college, Becky went on to teach for 37 years, finishing her career with School District 54, where she changed and shaped many lives. Whether she was spending summer evening nights on the front porch with her husband Scott, visiting her two daughters Rachel and Kelly in Portland, laughing endlessly and reminiscing with her best friend of 56 years Lois, Becky would light up any room she was in. On Monday, June 3rd, Becky joined her late father Perry Anderson and late mother Rachel Anderson. She will be missed by many. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, June 8th, at her home in Itasca where her loved ones will share memories of her wonderful life. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary