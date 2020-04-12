|
Reed Arthur Graf died April 6, 2020 at the age of 60 after a long battle with advanced heart failure. Reed went to high school in Wheaton IL and college at Knox College. He moved to Cedarburg, WI when he met his wife Cindy. They married and raised their son Alex there. Reed was a beloved science teacher at Glen Hills Middle School and Cedarburg High School who dedicated his life to instilling creativity in education. Reed was a talented hurdler, vintner, cyclist, golfer, bowler, "Hotel California" karaoke singer, mariner, jazz aficionado and world traveler. An avid Red Wings fan, and proud Ice Dog/ USM hockey dad "howler", there was no bigger fan than Reed Graf. He prioritized his family above all else and was a beloved, husband, father and "Pappy". He will be remembered by his friends and family for his zeal for life and ability to make others feel loved. He lived for years despite a dismal prognosis on sheer willpower and the help of an incredible health care team, Drs. Scott Schlidt, John Crouch, David Demos, Matthew Hanna and Vinay Thohan; Ann Kratz NP. He was determined to see his son get married and meet his grandchildren and succeeded in both-BOOOMM! In the last years of his life, he wrote eight childrens books featuring his grandchildren Georgia and Fitz. (www.reedgrafink.com) Reed is survived by his parents Frank and Barb Graf, wife Cindy Graf, son Alex (Claudia) Graf, grandchildren Georgia Rose and Fitzgerald Reed, siblings Rob (Judy) Graf and Carol (Dan) Luetkehans, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Susan Bray, nieces and nephews Kyle Bray, Josh (Leah) Bray, Joshua (Meghan) Luetkehans, Jenna (Stewart) Robinson, Danielle (Chris) Jahns, Andrew (Alycia) Luetkehans, Natalie (Kyle) Oesch, Austin (Rachel) Graf and Spencer Graf. Along with other relatives and many friends. A celebration of Reed's life will be held when the COVID-19 crisis clears. In the meantime, the Graf family requests that others enjoy this opportunity to slow down and spend time with family. Reed's legacy will live on in the love we can show each other during this difficult time and the example we can lead for our children to prioritize family-the heart of it all. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020