Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for REFUGIO IBARRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REFUGIO VITO IBARRA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REFUGIO VITO IBARRA Obituary
Refugio Vito Ibarra, 85, passed away January 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mercedes; devoted father of Gregory and Lauren; grandfather to Matthew and Jason; great grandfather to Kaley and Ramona. Vito is preceded in death by his parents, Refugio and Asuncion, siblings Josephine and Florentino, Anthony and Irene, Ciprian and Luce, Frank and Charlene. He leaves many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Vito was a member of the Sheila Ray Adult Center. He will be forever in our hearts. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church. Inurnment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more information 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REFUGIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -