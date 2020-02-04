|
Refugio Vito Ibarra, 85, passed away January 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mercedes; devoted father of Gregory and Lauren; grandfather to Matthew and Jason; great grandfather to Kaley and Ramona. Vito is preceded in death by his parents, Refugio and Asuncion, siblings Josephine and Florentino, Anthony and Irene, Ciprian and Luce, Frank and Charlene. He leaves many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Vito was a member of the Sheila Ray Adult Center. He will be forever in our hearts. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church. Inurnment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more information 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020