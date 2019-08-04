|
Reinhold G. Gnoyke (Opa), 97, was born January 9, 1922 in Danzig, Germany to Gustav and Margerite (nee Freitag) Gnoyke. He passed away July 16, 2019. While living in Germany he met and married Irene (nee Janke) and they welcomed two sons, Tom (Ellen) Gnoyke and the late Manfred "Fred" Gnoyke. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1956. He was the cherished grandfather of Laura (David) Palm and Julie (Gerrerd) Abrams; great-grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Nolan and Maya; and dear brother of the late Hilde Kaczmarek. Reinhold was a kind and loving man who loved to listen to music, tell stories and jokes to anyone who would listen, and adored his great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights. Donations may be made to Lutheran Church of the Cross Food Pantry, 2025 S. Goebbert Rd., Arlington Heights IL 60005. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019