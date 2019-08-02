|
At 75 years of age, on July 27th, 2019, at 12:47 am, a remarkable woman moved on to her eternal rest, her name was Remedios Ordonez Guy, her friends and business associates knew her as "Remy". Remy was born in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya Philippines on May 6, 1944, she was the daughter of her late Father, Romeo and late Mother, Lourdes Ilumin Ordonez. Remy immigrated to Chicago, Illinois in 1972. She semi-retired to Peoria, Arizona in 2012-2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Reynaldo Garcia Guy and her four children, eldest daughter Christine Guy, Mastoriani (Troy) Guy, Michael Guy and his spouse Cheryl Guy and youngest daughter Medeny (Cay-Cay) Guy and her spouse Joey Lee. She is also survived by her siblings - Bella, Romulo, Lulu, Jimmy, Ruby and her grandchildren Jordan Mykal, Anotonio, Mason, Giovanni, and Nikolai. Remy attended St. Mary's Girls High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Administration in Accounting at University of the East Recto, Philippines. She achieved a CPA certification in the Philippines as well. Remy became a Real Estate Broker in Chicago, Insurance Agent, Ballroom Dance Instructor and Tax Preparer for personal and business. Her accolades and memberships include: 1st Charter President of the Barangay Lioness Club in Chicago, Commissioner of the Industrial, Commercial Commission at the Village of Glendale Heights, Illinois and a member of the West Suburban Philippine Civic Group Association (WSPCGA), and Nueva Vizcaya Group. She was voted the top 10 best dress women and became Mrs. Philippines in Chicago, IL. Remy was a socialite and an avid ballroom dancer. Her hobbies included shopping, roses (her beautiful rose garden in Arizona was her pride & joy), orchids, walks with her dogs, and mahjongg. To celebrate Remy's life, please join us on Tuesday August 6th, viewing/visitation will be held from 3-9pm at Salerno Rosedale Chapel & Funeral Home, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172 and Mass on Wednesday August 7th at 10:45am at St. Isidore Parish, 427 West Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, IL 60108. For information, 630-889-1700 or http://www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019