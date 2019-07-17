Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barrington United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for REMINGTON FAIRLAMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REMINGTON P. FAIRLAMB III


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REMINGTON P. FAIRLAMB III Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Remington "Pete" Preston Fairlamb III went ahead to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019, at age 77. Pete was born in Buffalo, NY to Remington and Francis Barbara Fairlamb on March 20, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his daughter-in-law, Shannon Fairlamb. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn of 57 years and his three sons, their wives, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Barrington United Methodist Church from 11:00am - noon. Preceding that, the family will be receiving guests from 9:30am - 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Barrington United Methodist Church (barringtonumc.com) or Community Access Naperville (communityaccessnaperville.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.