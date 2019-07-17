|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Remington "Pete" Preston Fairlamb III went ahead to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019, at age 77. Pete was born in Buffalo, NY to Remington and Francis Barbara Fairlamb on March 20, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his daughter-in-law, Shannon Fairlamb. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn of 57 years and his three sons, their wives, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Barrington United Methodist Church from 11:00am - noon. Preceding that, the family will be receiving guests from 9:30am - 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Barrington United Methodist Church (barringtonumc.com) or Community Access Naperville (communityaccessnaperville.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019