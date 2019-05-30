|
|
WHEELING - Rena Ciolino nee Bernard- Berger, age 86. Beloved wife of Joseph Ciolino for 69 years. Loving mother of Jeri (Gerry) Ginter and the late Dr. Stevie (Dru) Ciolino. Dear grandmother of Briana (Tom) Claxton, Joey (Gina) Pascucci, Aubrie and Joey Ciolino. Yaya of Savana, TJ, Giana, Jessica and Giuliana. Fond sister of Gayle (late Sid) Garland and Mitzi (Boots) Kass. Aunt and cousin of many. Entombment Service at Memory Gardens Mausoleum on Friday at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Journey Care Hospice @ www.journeycare.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 30, 2019