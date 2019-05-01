|
Rene Fardoux passed on April 5th, 2019 in Barrington, IL. He was born on Nov. 9th, 1937. Rene is survived by his son Marc. He was preceded in death by his sons Tony, and Andre. Rene went to college to be a teacher, but he ended up going into sales instead. He was very active with senior, motorcycle, and model airplane clubs. Rene was a very outgoing and friendly soul that was very easy to talk to. For memorial information, please email [email protected]
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2019