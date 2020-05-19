|
Renee C. Ward, 62, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 11, 2020 in Vernon Hills, IL. She was born June 10, 1957 in Waukegan, IL and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 39 years. Renee was a former employee at Eagle Foods and currently at Sunset Foods in the deli and bakery departments. She enjoyed sewing, loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Surviving is her daughter, Jamie (the late Jonathan) Staffenhagen; 3 grandchildren, Edward, Emily and Austin; parents, Wayne Wallaert and Betty (Larry) Thomas, former husband and dear friend, William Ward, siblings, Rae Del Morgan, John (P.J.) Wallaert, Cam Wallaert and Dean Beatty and dear friend, Letty Brummitt. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020