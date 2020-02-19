|
|
WEST CHICAGO - Renee Marie Cwik, nee Ploch, 58, formerly of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, wife of Ron; mom of Jessica Lynn Cwik (Dean Nealey) and Bradley William Cwik; sister of Tina Cox, Brian Ploch and Mary Jo (David) Reuter; daughter of the late Chester and MaryLou Ploch; owner of the family dog, Max. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Friday visitation at Resurrection Catholic Church, 30W350 Army Trail Rd. (¼ mile west of Route 59 on Army Trail Rd.), Wayne, IL 60184 from 9:30 am until the time of mass 10:30 am. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory following her mass. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020